SASKF

CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Atha Energy (SASKF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 10:48 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Atha Energy (OTCPK:SASKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atha Energy is $1.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.87 to a high of $1.51. The average price target represents an increase of 157.56% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atha Energy is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atha Energy. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASKF is 0.65%, an increase of 55.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 29,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 20,275K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 5.31% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 9,063K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,946K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

URAN - Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 42.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 19.21% over the last quarter.

