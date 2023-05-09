Canaccord Genuity Maintains Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 601.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is 20.84. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 601.59% from its latest reported closing price of 2.97.

The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is 35MM, a decrease of 38.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.04%, a decrease of 61.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 105,587K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,391K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 8,124K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,499K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,283K shares, representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,291K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,856K shares, representing a decrease of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,244K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

