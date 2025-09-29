Canaccord Genuity Maintains Artivion (AORT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.33% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Artivion is $43.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from its latest reported closing price of $41.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Artivion is 395MM, a decrease of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.23%, an increase of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 53,533K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,957K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,794K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,356K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,289K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,094K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 15.46% over the last quarter.

