Canaccord Genuity Maintains Arq (ARQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Arq (NasdaqGM:ARQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.48% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arq is $10.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 183.48% from its latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arq is 140MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arq. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQ is 0.20%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 19,304K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQ is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,579K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 33.90% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 2,044K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 994K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 858K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 8.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 777K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 30.99% over the last quarter.

