Canaccord Genuity Maintains Archer Aviation (ACHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Archer Aviation is $11.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 71.67% from its latest reported closing price of $6.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Archer Aviation is 261MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer Aviation. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHR is 0.12%, an increase of 27.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 390,862K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 31,301K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,586K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 24.16% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 19,397K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,020K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,170K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,970K shares , representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 93.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 13,522K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares , representing an increase of 36.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 142.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,518K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,992K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 16.11% over the last quarter.

