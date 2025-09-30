Canaccord Genuity Maintains Annovis Bio (ANVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 587.50% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 587.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.00%, an increase of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.88% to 1,960K shares. The put/call ratio of ANVS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 183K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 54.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 78.70% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 165K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 91K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 0.54% over the last quarter.

