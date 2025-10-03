Canaccord Genuity Maintains AngioDynamics (ANGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of AngioDynamics (NasdaqGS:ANGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.99% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for AngioDynamics is $18.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 59.99% from its latest reported closing price of $11.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AngioDynamics is 420MM, an increase of 39.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07, an increase of 48.44% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngioDynamics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGO is 0.08%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 42,543K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 71.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 136.80% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,510K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,949K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 52.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 90.66% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,528K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 37.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,399K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 8.22% over the last quarter.

