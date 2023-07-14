Canaccord Genuity Maintains Angiodynamic (ANGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Angiodynamic (NASDAQ:ANGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angiodynamic is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 63.16% from its latest reported closing price of 9.69.

The projected annual revenue for Angiodynamic is 379MM, an increase of 13.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angiodynamic. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGO is 0.07%, a decrease of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 45,025K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,868K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 58.58% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,130K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,854K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,405K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,181K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing a decrease of 65.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 52.94% over the last quarter.

Angiodynamic Background Information

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

