Canaccord Genuity Maintains Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akero Therapeutics is 60.47. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.64% from its latest reported closing price of 46.29.

The projected annual revenue for Akero Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKRO is 0.29%, an increase of 36.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 52,440K shares. The put/call ratio of AKRO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,812K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 75.64% over the last quarter.

Skorpios Trust holds 3,272K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 3,221K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 89.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,624K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,447K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing a decrease of 56.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 31.56% over the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

Key filings for this company:

