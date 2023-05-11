Canaccord Genuity Maintains ACV Auctions Inc - (ACVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of ACV Auctions Inc - (NASDAQ:ACVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions Inc - is 15.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from its latest reported closing price of 13.66.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions Inc - is 479MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.25%, an increase of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 130,794K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 18,140K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,067K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 10,172K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,134K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 71.86% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,987K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares, representing an increase of 19.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,166K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 81.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,568K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 10.62% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

