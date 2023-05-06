Canaccord Genuity Maintains ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACI Worldwide is 35.19. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.58% from its latest reported closing price of 24.34.

The projected annual revenue for ACI Worldwide is 1,465MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACI Worldwide. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIW is 0.21%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 136,315K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIW is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,975K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,326K shares, representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,398K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 6.21% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,549K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 30.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,474K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 3,441K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 1.31% over the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

