Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of WH Smith (WHTPF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of WH Smith (OTCPK:WHTPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.27% Upside

As of May 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for WH Smith is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.80 to a high of $30.67. The average price target represents an increase of 41.27% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WH Smith is 1,812MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in WH Smith. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHTPF is 0.22%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 28,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 4,137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 0.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,570K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares , representing a decrease of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 22.55% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 1,905K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 14.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,771K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 11.81% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 12.60% over the last quarter.

