Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Waldencast (WALD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Waldencast (NasdaqCM:WALD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.52% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Waldencast is $5.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.61. The average price target represents an increase of 73.52% from its latest reported closing price of $3.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waldencast is 392MM, an increase of 62.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waldencast. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WALD is 0.30%, an increase of 37.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 24,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zeno Equity Partners LLP holds 15,333K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. holds 2,914K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing a decrease of 39.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. holds 2,200K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 999K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 56.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 355K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing a decrease of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 78.35% over the last quarter.

