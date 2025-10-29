Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.30% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics is $95.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 172.30% from its latest reported closing price of $34.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.10%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 84,713K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,448K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,639K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 17.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,613K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,067K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 10.08% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,926K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares , representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.