Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Veru (VERU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Veru (NasdaqCM:VERU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 850.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veru is $21.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 850.66% from its latest reported closing price of $2.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veru is 404MM, an increase of 2,291.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 37.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.01%, an increase of 275.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.64% to 4,036K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,890K shares representing 24.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,311K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing an increase of 40.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 79.52% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,347K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 714K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 658K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 2.36% over the last quarter.

