Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Vericel (VCEL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Vericel (NasdaqGM:VCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vericel is $57.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of $46.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vericel is 239MM, an increase of 11.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.30%, an increase of 29.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 64,035K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 4,951K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares , representing a decrease of 37.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 25.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,235K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 41.69% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,116K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares , representing a decrease of 82.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,041K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares , representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 19.92% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,612K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 40.42% over the last quarter.

Vericel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

