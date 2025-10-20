Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Veracyte (VCYT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Veracyte (NasdaqGM:VCYT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is $42.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.35% from its latest reported closing price of $35.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 411MM, a decrease of 14.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.19%, an increase of 21.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 106,769K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,322K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,240K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 0.32% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,800K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,474K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 89.12% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,232K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 34.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 25.38% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,579K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 18.98% over the last quarter.

