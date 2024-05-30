Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:TLSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.60% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for TriSalus Life Sciences is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 117.60% from its latest reported closing price of 7.50.

The projected annual revenue for TriSalus Life Sciences is 31MM, an increase of 42.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriSalus Life Sciences. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 39.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSI is 0.02%, an increase of 71.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.83% to 1,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Duquesne Family Office holds 316K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 8.76% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 54K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

