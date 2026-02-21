Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NasdaqGM:NKLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 337.14% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 337.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terra Innovatum Global N.V.. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 5,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKLR is 0.33%, an increase of 87.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 723.65% to 18,868K shares. The put/call ratio of NKLR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Segra Capital Management holds 13,252K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company.

Magnetar Financial holds 880K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 650K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Vennlight Capital Management holds 622K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Linden Advisors holds 454K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.