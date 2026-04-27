Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (GPCR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.05% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $111.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 145.05% from its latest reported closing price of $45.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.49%, an increase of 77.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 65,212K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares , representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 55.90% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,156K shares , representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 140.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 163.97% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,216K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 54.78% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,479K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 123.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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