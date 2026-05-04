Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Seer (SEER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Seer (NasdaqGS:SEER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.74% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Seer is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.74% from its latest reported closing price of $2.03 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Seer is 111MM, an increase of 571.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seer. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 31.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER is 0.26%, an increase of 45.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.22% to 24,428K shares. The put/call ratio of SEER is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 5,135K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,000K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,041K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 24.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,051K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%.

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P holds 825K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.