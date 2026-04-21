Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (NasdaqGS:SRRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.77% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from its latest reported closing price of $47.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is 213MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 44.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.35%, an increase of 19.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 123,079K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 10,825K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,898K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,613K shares , representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,402K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 43.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,759K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 78.75% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,221K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,904K shares , representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 19.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.