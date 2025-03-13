Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is 109.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 81.79 GBX to a high of 155.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of 93.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,361MM, an increase of 23.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KJD is 0.27%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 109,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,911K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,340K shares , representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 84.48% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 4,702K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,609K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,884K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares , representing a decrease of 41.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 95.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,740K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 21.14% over the last quarter.

