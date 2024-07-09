Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pets at Home Group is 377.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 GBX to a high of 472.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of 295.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pets at Home Group is 1,562MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pets at Home Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.22%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.38% to 101,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 37,555K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,906K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 10.65% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,318K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 73.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 289.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,633K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,607K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 0.96% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,856K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,221K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,980K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 20.60% over the last quarter.

