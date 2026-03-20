Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Perion Network (PERI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Perion Network (NasdaqGS:PERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Perion Network is $14.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 60.56% from its latest reported closing price of $9.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Perion Network is 897MM, an increase of 103.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 17.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.17%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 23,308K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,752K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 3,479K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,803K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,581K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing a decrease of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Value Base holds 1,551K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.