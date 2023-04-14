Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Verve Therapeutics (VERV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is $43.45. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 176.94% from its latest reported closing price of $15.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 89.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 49.82% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 157K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 65.88% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 41.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 46.77% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.22%, a decrease of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 69,148K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

See all Verve Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.