Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.89% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertical Aerospace is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 88.89% from its latest reported closing price of 1.89.

The projected annual revenue for Vertical Aerospace is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Aerospace. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTL is 0.08%, a decrease of 52.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.13% to 6,016K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTL is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,494K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 44.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 7.55% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,042K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing an increase of 30.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 38.29% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 100K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 71K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 118.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 93.43% over the last quarter.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 75.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 99.69% over the last quarter.

Vertical Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe’s largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems. Vertical’s top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification, allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has receivedconditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni, and in doing so, is creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market.

