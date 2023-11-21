Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Talos Energy (TALO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.88% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is 21.59. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.88% from its latest reported closing price of 14.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 2,073MM, an increase of 46.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.29%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.25% to 120,731K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 15,120K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,600K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing an increase of 37.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 6,275K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,723K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,400K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 33.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,351K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Talos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.