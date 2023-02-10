Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne (S) with Buy Recommendation

On February 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of SentinelOne with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.93% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $22.00. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from its latest reported closing price of $15.95.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is $428MM, an increase of 18.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.76.

What are large shareholders doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 12.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Point holds 19,000K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,079K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,660K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,110K shares, representing a decrease of 84.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 7,049K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 15.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 208,567K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

