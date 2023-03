Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) with Hold Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $30.86. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of $27.45.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is $4,018MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,765K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 11.04% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 10,478K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,981K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 9.94% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,966K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 9.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 12.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 77,742K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

