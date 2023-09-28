Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Progyny (PGNY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.24% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progyny is 48.52. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 40.24% from its latest reported closing price of 34.60.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,058MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 110,989K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 9,250K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KPCB XIII Associates holds 5,075K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,474K shares, representing a decrease of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,047K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,289K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,669K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 802.49% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

