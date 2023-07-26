Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Metals Acquisition (MTAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals Acquisition. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTAL is 0.56%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 26,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,490K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 2,060K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,934K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,568K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,485K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

