Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Merus N.V (MRUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.76% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V is 46.10. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 121.76% from its latest reported closing price of 20.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V is 41MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.68%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.12% to 43,265K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 3.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,032K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing an increase of 21.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 74.54% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,837K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 43.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 224.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,675K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares, representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,639K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.