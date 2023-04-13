Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $97.19. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 181.05% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is $48MM, a decrease of 7.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$6.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 47.38% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 700K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 57.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 33.37% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 125K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.86% to 93,992K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

