Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Hudson Technologies (HDSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Technologies is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of 12.81.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Technologies is 340MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDSN is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 34,912K shares. The put/call ratio of HDSN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,784K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,212K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 8.70% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 2,116K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,679K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,261K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Hudson Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

