Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Holley (HLLY) with Buy Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Holley with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.84% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holley is $3.92. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 66.84% from its latest reported closing price of $2.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Holley is $741MM, an increase of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.42.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,146K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 51.39% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,500K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 32.76% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,343K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares, representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 73.00% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,700K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing a decrease of 56.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 73.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.16%, a decrease of 52.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 62,008K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Holley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.