Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 228.96. The forecasts range from a low of 204.02 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of 220.64.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 10.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.53%, an increase of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 50,577K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,779K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 31.24% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,700K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,095K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,994K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,615K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 85.21% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,481K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

