Stocks
FRNWF

Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Future (FRNWF) with Sell Recommendation

March 02, 2023 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On March 1, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Future with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Future is $57.09. The forecasts range from a low of $27.58 to a high of $71.62. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Future is $841MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Future. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRNWF is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 2,913K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRNWF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.