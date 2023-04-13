Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of CNX Coal Resources (NASDAQ:CNXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Coal Resources is $168.30. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.62% from its latest reported closing price of $111.00.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Coal Resources is $6,873MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.85.

CNX Coal Resources Declares $0.28 Dividend

On March 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $111.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Loomis Sayles Small Cap Core Portfolio holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 29.66% over the last quarter.

BPGSX - Boston Partners Global Sustainability Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 81.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 128K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 10.65% over the last quarter.

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 6.54% over the last quarter.

EZM - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund N holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 28.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 49.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Coal Resources. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 49,047K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

