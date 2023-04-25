Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Cipher Mining (CIFR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from its latest reported closing price of 2.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 105MM, an increase of 3,359.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.06%, a decrease of 27.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.11% to 17,973K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 942K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 74.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 56.09% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 935K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Ionic Capital Management holds 874K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 95.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 74.26% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

See all Cipher Mining regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.