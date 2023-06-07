News & Insights

Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Aurora Innovation Inc - (AUR) with Buy Recommendation

June 07, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Aurora Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:AUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.27% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 4.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 143.27% from its latest reported closing price of 1.87.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 6MM, a decrease of 78.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation Inc -. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 2,983.33% in the last quarter. AUR / Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUR / Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 53,995K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 38,412K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 34,667K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,388K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,333K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 50.86% over the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

