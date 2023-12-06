Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of ASGN (ASGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASGN is 85.24. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of 90.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 4,859MM, an increase of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.23%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 57,579K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,210K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,750K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,513K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 7.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,421K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,379K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 89.23% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.