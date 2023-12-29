Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Annovis Bio (ANVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 29, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.50% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is 41.56. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from its latest reported closing price of 19.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.02%, a decrease of 77.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 1,201K shares. The put/call ratio of ANVS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 300K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 28.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 26.95% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 49K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 756.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 91.00% over the last quarter.

Annovis Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.