Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Alight Inc. - (ALIT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Alight Inc. - (NYSE:ALIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.73% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alight Inc. - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 55.73% from its latest reported closing price of 7.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alight Inc. - is 3,442MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight Inc. -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.51%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 495,155K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 52,477K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 34,684K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,084K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 10.01% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 31,707K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,767K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 23,909K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,272K shares, representing a decrease of 30.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 58.91% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 20,000K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Alight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.