Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Niagen Bioscience (NAGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Niagen Bioscience (NasdaqCM:NAGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Niagen Bioscience is $9.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of $10.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Niagen Bioscience. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAGE is 0.05%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 28,349K shares. The put/call ratio of NAGE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 38.47% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,986K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 30.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 13.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,343K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 43.11% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,284K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,179K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 28.70% over the last quarter.

