Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Nature's Sunshine Products (NasdaqCM:NATR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nature's Sunshine Products is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 61.66% from its latest reported closing price of $13.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nature's Sunshine Products is 450MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature's Sunshine Products. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.18%, an increase of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 15,867K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 7.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 2,929K shares representing 15.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 565K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Nature`s Sunshine Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.

