Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Marker Therapeutics (MUN:GX1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Marker Therapeutics (MUN:GX1) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marker Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GX1 is 0.03%, an increase of 105.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 125.10% to 4,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 1,071K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 314K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GX1 by 49.65% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GX1 by 49.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.