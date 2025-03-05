Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Marker Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:MRKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 750.00% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marker Therapeutics is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 750.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marker Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRKR is 0.03%, an increase of 105.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 125.10% to 4,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 1,626K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing an increase of 34.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRKR by 73.35% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 916K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 554K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 332K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

Aisling Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRKR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Marker Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, the company believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

