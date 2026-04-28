Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAM:LCTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.85% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is $4.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 213.85% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is 92MM, an increase of 534.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.13%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 101,561K shares. The put/call ratio of LCTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 49,561K shares representing 19.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 6,730K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 5,363K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 4,600K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,461K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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