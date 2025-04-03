Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of LifeStance Health Group (LFST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of LifeStance Health Group (NasdaqGS:LFST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.46% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for LifeStance Health Group is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 38.46% from its latest reported closing price of $6.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LifeStance Health Group is 1,278MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeStance Health Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFST is 0.17%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 361,413K shares. The put/call ratio of LFST is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 160,712K shares representing 41.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 41,932K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,509K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,441K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,086K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing an increase of 73.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 106.83% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,015K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,383K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 59.87% over the last quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

